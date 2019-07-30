Colts' Penny Hart: Dealing with hamstring issue
Hart has yet to practice after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's session, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hart originally signed with Indianapolis after going undrafted out of Georgia State. It's unclear how much longer the hamstring issue will keep him out of practice, but Hart will obviously need to get back soon and make a significant impression in order to have a chance at making the 53-man roster.
