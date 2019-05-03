Colts' Penny Hart: Latches on with Colts

Hart signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hart spent the last four years at Georgia State and had 49 receptions for 669 yards and two touchdowns while also serving as a punt returner in his senior season. The 22-year-old will likely need to make a significant impression in training camp to have a chance at making the 53-man roster.

