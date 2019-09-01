Colts' Penny Hart: Reverts to IR

Hart (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and was placed on Indianapolis' injured reserve Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hart was dealing with a hamstring injury in late July and returned to practice Aug. 20, although it's unclear in what capacity he practiced in. The 23-year-old's current injury is unknown. Hart went undrafted out of Georgia State in this year's draft and will have to wait to continue chasing his NFL debut.