Rivers completed 27 of 46 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round loss to the Bills. He also threw a two-point conversion and rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Rivers directed the Colts' offense past midfield on each of the team's three first-quarter possessions, but those drives all stalled soon after, resulting in just three total points. He led a touchdown drive capped by a one-yard Jonathan Taylor run on the next possession but just missed Dexter Pittman in the back of the end zone on 4th-and-goal with a chance to grab a 17-7 edge on the ensuing drive and ended up trailing 14-10 heading into the locker room after Buffalo scored just before halftime. After a quiet third quarter, Rivers heated up in the fourth, tossing touchdowns to Zach Pascal (nine yards) and Jack Doyle (27 yards) to pull within three points. He got the ball back with 2:30 remaining but came up short on a Hail Mary attempt as time expired after Buffalo was granted a timeout to negate a completion that would have put Indianapolis in field-goal range. If this is the last we see of Rivers, he went out in fitting fashion, putting up solid numbers but coming up just short when it matters most.