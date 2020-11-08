Rivers completed 25 of 43 passes for 227 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Following back-to-back three-touchdown efforts, Rivers fell back to earth against a tough Ravens defense. The veteran quarterback was held without a touchdown for only the second time this season, and a total of five Indianapolis drives ended in either punts (four) or on downs (one). Rivers was playing without T.Y. Hilton (groin) and also lost Jack Doyle to a concussion in the first quarter, so in fairness, he was playing with a depleted pass-catching corps. Rivers and his teammates will look to regroup quickly ahead of a Thursday night Week 10 divisional battle against the Titans, but the short week will make it difficult for both Hilton and Doyle to suit up.