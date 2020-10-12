Rivers completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 243 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Rivers threw a pick-six on the first drive of the third quarter and later added another interception as his team looked to cut the lead to two in the fourth. It was the poorest performance of the season for Rivers, who had led his team to three straight wins while committing just one turnover in that stretch. Rivers notably displayed an improved connection with T.Y. Hilton in this one and will look to bounce back in a more favorable matchup next Sunday against the Bengals.