Rivers has decided to retire after a 17-year career, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "It's just time," said Rivers.

Rivers finishes his career ranked fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards and fifth all-time with 421 touchdowns. He threw for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and a 7.7 YPA in his lone season with the Colts, leading them to the playoffs, after spending the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers.