Rivers does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Rivers missed practice Wednesday due to the plantar plate rupture in his toe that's plagued him since late November, but he managed to close out the week with back-to-back full practices. The veteran signal-caller may have to make due without standout left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee), who is listed as questionable to play in Las Vegas, but as a consolation he'll get to take on a Raiders secondary missing both Jeff Heath (concussion) and Damon Arnette (concussion).