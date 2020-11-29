Rivers (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, Colts head coach Frank Reich relayed that Rivers looked good in practice Friday after failing to participate in any capacity the previous two days. With the Colts not anticipating that Rivers' toe will present any issues Week 12, those planning on using the veteran quarterback in fantasy lineups can probably do so with limited hesitation. Even so, fantasy managers will still want to confirm Rivers isn't included among the Colts' inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.