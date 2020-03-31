Colts' Philip Rivers: Familiar with Indy offense

Coach Frank Reich believes Rivers will know "80-to-85 percent" of the Colts' offense before he even walks in the door, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Reich points to the 38-year-old's experience and intelligence as clear assets, even mentioning that he came to prefer Rivers over Tom Brady after watching tape of both veteran quarterbacks. There's also an element of familiarity, as Reich was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 -- a two-year stretch in which Rivers averaged 4,539 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 15.5 interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his throws for 7.4 YPA. Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was the QBs coach for those teams, and he spent two more years with the Chargers after Reich left for Philadelphia in 2016.