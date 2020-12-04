Rivers (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Rivers has said all along that he wasn't worried about the toe injury he sustained two weeks ago, and he was able to steadily ramp up his practice participation throughout the week, going from no practice to a limited session before upgrading to full participation Friday. Mobility isn't much of a factor in the veteran quarterback's game, and Rivers has been playing some of his best football recently, posting a 12:4 TD:INT over the past six games after starting his Colts tenure with a 4:5 ratio through five games.