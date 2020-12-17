Rivers (toe) practiced fully Thursday.
Rivers continues to manage a toe issue, but despite his absence from practice Wednesday, the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Texans wasn't in doubt. He'll take aim this weekend at a Houston defense that was picked apart by Mitchell Trubisky (267 passing yards and three TDs/zero picks) in the team's 36-7 loss to the Bears in Week 14. Aiding Rivers' cause in Week 15 and beyond is that top wideout T.Y. Hilton has picked up the pace over his last three games and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has put together back-to-back strong outings.