Rivers (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Rivers logged only one limited practice this week while managing the toe injury, but the Colts never seemed to have any real concern that the veteran quarterback would be unable to play Sunday. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rivers looked good in his return to practice Friday, and coach Frank Reich said he didn't anticipate the toe being an issue for the 38-year-old in the Week 12 contest. Fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable deploying Rivers as they normally would.