Colts' Philip Rivers: Inactive for season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivers is inactive for Sunday's season finale against the Texans.
With Rivers inactive, Riley Leonard is slated to start Sunday's contest, with Seth Henigan set to serve as his backup. Rivers started the Colts' previous three games, but with the team out of playoff contention, the veteran QB will be kept out of harms way in Week 18.
More News
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Uncertain to be active Week 18•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Heading to bench for Week 18•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Limited production in loss•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Locked in for another start•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Improves in second start•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Remaining starter for Week 16•