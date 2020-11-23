Rivers completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 11 against the Packers.

Rivers went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers, logging his second consecutive 300-yard effort. Unlike the previous game, Rivers also threw for three touchdowns that went for 45, 17, and six yards. He spread the ball out to all of his pass-catching weapons, as no player received more than six targets and seven players commanded at least three targets. Rivers will look to keep his strong form as he and the Colts will draw a rematch against the Titans in Week 12.