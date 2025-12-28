Rivers completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Rivers drew his third consecutive start and faced a tough Jacksonville defense. He managed to complete six passes that went for double-digit yardage and also chipped in a five-yard touchdown completion to Mo Alie-Cox. However, Rivers ultimately averaged only 4.9 yards per attempt while also throwing a costly pick midway through the fourth quarter that ultimately played a big part in the team's loss. With the Colts eliminated from playoff contention, it's unclear if Rivers will start in Week 18 against the Texans.