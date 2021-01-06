Rivers (toe) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
No surprises here, as Rivers has been managing a turf toe injury and is in no danger of missing Saturday's playoff opener against Buffalo. The veteran QB will take aim this weekend at a Bills defense that allowed an average of 232.9 passing yards per game and 23 TDs via the air this past season.
