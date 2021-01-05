site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Philip Rivers: Listed as non-participant
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rivers (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Rivers continues to manage a turf toe injury, with listed practice absences having become the norm. He's in no danger of missing Saturday's playoff opener against the Bills.
