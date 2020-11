Rivers (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Rivers was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday and on Thursday's estimate, but his return to the field Friday suggests that veteran quarterback, who holds the league's longest active consecutive starts streak, should be a go for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET tilt. Rivers is backed up by Jacoby Brissett and Jacob Eason.