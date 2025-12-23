Colts' Philip Rivers: Locked in for another start
Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Tuesday that Rivers will remain the Colts' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The Colts will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Texans beat the Chargers on Saturday, but Steichen confirmed that Rivers will continue to direct the offense regardless of the outcome of that contest. More specifically, Steichen said that it wouldn't be "fair" to ask rookie Riley Leonard to start on 24 hours' notice if Rivers takes first-team reps throughout the week, which he has been doing since signing with the Colts in Week 15. Though the Colts have suffered losses to the playoff-bound squads in the Seahawks and 49ers in Rivers' two starts, the 44-year-old has given Indianapolis some stability under center following Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles surgery. Rivers won't be part of the Colts' long-term plans, however, so if the team does get eliminated in Week 17, Steichen could entertain the idea of starting Leonard or third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital) -- if available -- in the regular-season finale against the Texans.
