Rivers was 19-of-28 passing in Monday's scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. He targeted T.Y. Hilton for five receptions and has been frequently targeting running backs and tight ends in the passing game, Kevin Bowen of 93.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While it's hard to read too much into a scrimmage, reports on Rivers in training camp have been positive so far. He appears to be building a rapport with Hilton, though he didn't particuarly target any other receivers in Monday's scrimmage. Rivers has been seen throwing a high percentage of his passes on shorter routes to running backs and tight ends, which could be a sign of a focus on taking what the defense gives him after his turnover issues last season (20 interceptions).