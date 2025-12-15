Rivers completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing five yards on his only carry in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Rivers performed about as well as you could expect Sunday from a player coming out of retirement after nearly a five-year absence. The 44-year-old attempted short, safe passes while keeping the Colts competitive against a daunting opponent. Rivers was finally asked to take a shot down the field in the closing moments of the contest in order to get his club into range for a game-winning field goal, but he airmailed his target for his only interception. It was a valiant effort from Rivers given Indianapolis' desperate circumstances, but his game-manager style of play is unlikely to produce alluring fantasy numbers. That said, next Monday's matchup against San Francisco's depleted defensive unit presents a softer matchup for Rivers' second start of the campaign.