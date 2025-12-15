Colts' Philip Rivers: Makes first start since 2020 season
Rivers completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing five yards on his only carry in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.
Rivers performed about as well as you could expect Sunday from a player coming out of retirement after nearly a five-year absence. The 44-year-old attempted short, safe passes while keeping the Colts competitive against a daunting opponent. Rivers was finally asked to take a shot down the field in the closing moments of the contest in order to get his club into range for a game-winning field goal, but he airmailed his target for his only interception. It was a valiant effort from Rivers given Indianapolis' desperate circumstances, but his game-manager style of play is unlikely to produce alluring fantasy numbers. That said, next Monday's matchup against San Francisco's depleted defensive unit presents a softer matchup for Rivers' second start of the campaign.
