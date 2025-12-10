Rivers officially joined the Colts' practice squad Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Rivers, who had retired after the 2020 season, bolsters a Colts QB corps that has been hit hard by injuries. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an Achilles' injury, Anthony Richardson (orbital) remains on IR, and Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. For now, Brett Rypien is the healthiest option on the team's active roster, but Stephen Holder of ESPN.com relayed Wednesday via coach Shane Steichen that Rivers will be evaluated as the week progresses, with Indianapolis' Week 15 QB plans yet to be determined.