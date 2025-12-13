The Colts signed Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The move puts Rivers on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the 44-year-old Rivers is expected to start Week 15 while rookie sixth-rounder Riley Leonard serves as the backup, though an official announcement has yet to come from head coach Shane Steichen or the team. If he is indeed named the starter, Rivers would be poised to make his first regular-season appearance since the 2020 campaign, when he also suited up for Indianapolis. If he starts and wins Sunday, Rivers would join Tom Brady and Vinny Testaverde as the only quarterbacks to win a game at age-44 or older, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.