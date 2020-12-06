Rivers will continue to play through a plantar plate rupture in his toe during Sunday's game at Houston, but the quarterback is expected to require offseason surgery to address the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Throughout his tenure with the Chargers, Rivers was no stranger to playing at less than 100 percent health, and that trend is set to continue in his first season in Indianapolis after he picked up the painful toe injury in the Colts' Week 11 win over the Packers. According to Rapoport, Rivers' injury is more serious than turf toe, an issue which normally forces players to miss time. Because Rivers isn't reliant on mobility, he likely won't be affected as much as a typical skill-position player, but expect the Colts to continue subbing in backup Jacoby Brissett for the 38-year-old on obvious running downs. Brissett has played 17 total snaps the past two games, notching two goal-line touchdowns that might have otherwise been Rivers passing scores had the veteran stayed on the field.