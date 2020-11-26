site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Philip Rivers: Plans to practice Friday
RotoWire Staff
Rivers (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.
Rivers sat out practice Wednesday, but Zak Keefer of The Athletic relays that the veteran signal caller plans to practice Friday and if that happens, look for him to be a go Sunday against the Titans.
