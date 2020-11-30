Rivers completed 24 of 42 pass attempts for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 12 against the Titans.

Rivers and the Colts were stuck playing from behind as the Titans offense easily moved down the field for the entire first half. As a result, he topped 40 pass attempts for the fourth time this season and fell just short of topping 300 yards. While he was able to toss touchdown passes of 11 and five yards, Jacoby Brissett was brought in on the goal line to score two touchdowns of his own. Rivers should have a chance for another high-paced shootout in Week 13 against the Texans.