Rivers and the Colts won't be able to practice in the near future, as the team shut down its facilities due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within the organization.

The team will shift to a virtual setup while in the process of confirming the positive results. The Colts are the latest team to have their schedule put in jeopardy due to the pandemic, as the Falcons also had an assistant coach test positive this week. Indianapolis' game against Cincinnati on Sunday is in danger of being delayed or postponed until the situation is settled.