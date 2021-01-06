Rivers (toe) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Rivers' listing comes as no surprise, as he hasn't been in any real danger of missing games the past several weeks while he continues to manage a turf toe injury. With the veteran quarterback officially in the clear for Saturday's wild-card game in Buffalo, he'll be taking aim at a Bills defense that allowed an average of 232.9 passing yards per game and 23 passing touchdowns during the regular season.
More News
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Listed as non-participant•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Subdued performance in win•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Puts in full practice•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Takes foot off gas vs. Steelers•
-
Colts' Philip Rivers: Back to practicing fully•