Rivers completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings.

Although Rivers managed a respectable average of 8.6 yards per attempt against a vulnerable Vikings secondary, he finished with just 25 attempts as the Colts relied on the running game to control the win. He threw a short touchdown pass to Zach Pascal to add a slight boost to his fantasy production, but he still finished with lackluster numbers overall and now has a 2:3 TD:INT through two games. Rivers will enjoy a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Jets and will look to jumpstart his season after mixed results in the early going.