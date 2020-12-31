Rivers (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Rivers was given Wednesday's practice off while he continues to manage a turf toe injury, but his return in full capacity a day later clears the way for him to start Week 17 versus the Jaguars. The Colts will need a victory over Jacksonville and a loss by either the Titans, Ravens, Browns or Dolphins to secure a playoff berth, so Rivers won't be a candidate to receive rest in the season finale unless Indianapolis turns the game into a blowout in the second half.