Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

With the Colts' defense accounting for 14 points on its own thanks to two pick-sixes and a safety, Rivers wasn't called on to do too much after finding Mo Alie-Cox for a TD in the second quarter. Still, his production was enough to move him up the all-time rankings in a number of categories: he's the sixth QB in league history with 400 touchdown passes, the sixth with over 60,000 passing yards, and he passed Dan Marino for fifth in career completions, needing only 20 more to reach 5,000. Rivers should face a much tougher test in Week 4 on the road against a Bears defense that just shut Matt Ryan down in the second half of their comeback win in Atlanta.