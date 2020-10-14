Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Rivers will remain the team's starting quarterback, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. "No consideration of [replacing Rivers with backup Jacoby Brissett]," Reich said. "Philip is our quarterback."

Rivers' job security was called into question after he turned in a dismal outing in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns, as the 38-year-old completed 21 of 33 attempts for 243 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Rivers was also penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Though he already has a pair of two-interception games under his belt this season, Rivers has at least fared well in terms of passing efficiency, completing a career-high 70.8 percent of his throws for a respectable 8.0 yards per attempt. While he'll still likely need to rein in the turnovers to ensure he maintains his spot atop the depth chart all season, Rivers' track record and $25 million salary should give him a decent amount of leash.