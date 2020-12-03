Rivers (toe) was limited at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
While both Rivers, who missed practice Wednesday, and coach Frank Reich having downplayed the QB's toe issue, Bowen notes that "you saw moments (this past) Sunday when it impacted him." Meanwhile, Rivers' teammate, Quenton Nelson, suggested Thursday that the veteran signal-caller is "playing with a really bad problem with his foot." With that in mind, it's quite possible that Rivers will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, but given his record for durability, we'd still expect him to play this weekend.