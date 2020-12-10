Rivers (toe) took part in practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
If Rivers follows a similar practice regimen to last week, he'll be a limited participant Thursday after an absence one day prior. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rivers has been playing through a plantar plate rupture in his toe, an injury that is considered to be worse than turf toe. Consequently, Rivers likely will continue to devote much of his focus on treatment and only get on the practice field when necessary with the Colts in the midst of a playoff push.