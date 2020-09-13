Rivers completed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Rivers racked up yards and attempts as the Colts attempted to make a comeback. His lone touchdown pass came in the second quarter on an eight-yard pass to Nyheim Hines. However, he also threw two interceptions, one late in the fourth quarter that was a major blow to the team's rally. Rivers will look to bounce back in the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.