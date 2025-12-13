The Colts signed Rivers off their practice squad Saturday.

The move puts Rivers on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting earlier Saturday that the 44-year-old is expected to start in Week 15, while rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard serves as the backup. The Colts have yet to confirm that Rivers will start, but if he does, he would be making his first NFL appearance since Jan. 9, 2021. Rivers was a full participant in practice throughout the week after the Colts signed him to their practice squad Wednesday.