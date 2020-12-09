site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-philip-rivers-sits-out-practice-wednesday-466084 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Philip Rivers: Sits out practice Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rivers (toe) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Wells suggests that the Colts may rest Rivers on Wednesdays going forward, as he continues to manage a turf toe issue. Look for the veteran QB to practice in some capacity Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read