Colts' Philip Rivers: Sits out practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2020
3:54 pm ET
Rivers (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
Wednesday absences could become routine for Rivers down the stretch, as he continues to manage a turf toe issue. If last week can be used as a barometer, the veteran QB would be in line to return to a full practice Thursday.
