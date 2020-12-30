site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Philip Rivers: Sits out practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 30, 2020
Rivers (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
As the veteran QB continues to manage a turf toe injury, Wednesday absences have become the norm for him. With the
Colts still in playoff contention and needing to take care of business Sunday against the Jaguars, we have zero doubt that Rivers will be the team's Week 17 starter. More News
