Rivers completed 29 of 39 passes for 308 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Rivers parlayed the stellar protection he received from his offensive line -- he was sacked once and hit just twice overall -- to put together his third 300-yard effort of the campaign. After the Colts gave up the ball on downs on their first possession, Rivers helped lead them to points on each of the remaining first-half possessions, and despite Indianapolis falling short on another fourth down to cap a 15-play drive early in the third quarter, the veteran quarterback was able to subsequently help drive them down for one more score early in the final period. Rivers benefited from having the trio of T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal all healthy for the first time since Week 3, and he'll look to carry over Thursday's momentum into a Week 11 interconference showdown against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22.