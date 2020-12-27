Rivers completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Rivers moved the offense efficiently in the first half and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal to help his side build a 14-point lead at the break. Unfortunately, he couldn't get it going in the second half as the Colts failed to score on their last five drives, including one that ended in an interception. Rivers came into the game with a stellar 6:0 TD:INT over his previous three games and will look to finish the regular season on a high note in next Sunday's meeting with the hapless Jaguars.