Rivers completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15 against the Texans.

Rivers worked efficiently to lead the Colts to victory. He recorded multiple touchdowns for the fifth consecutive week, both of which went to Zach Pascal. While many of his attempts were to short areas of the field, Rivers did showcase some arm strength on long completions to Pascal and T.Y. Hilton, the longest of which went for 41 yards. He'll look to maintain his touchdown streak in Week 16 against the Steelers.