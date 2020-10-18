Rivers completed 29 of 44 pass attempts for 371 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

Rivers struggled to get going in the first quarter and found his side trailing by 21 points early in the second quarter. He responded with his best yardage output of the season and connected with three different receivers for his first multi-touchdown effort in a Colts uniform. The veteran came in with a poor TD:INT of 4:5 and hadn't topped 250 passing yards since Week 1, so this was a positive sign for fantasy managers that stuck with him through the poor start. He'll use the upcoming bye week to build on this breakout effort before taking on a beatable Lions defense in Week 8.