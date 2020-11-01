Rivers completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Rivers connected on 70 percent of his passes while spreading the ball around to an impressive 11 different receivers. He tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Nyheim Hines and added another to Jack Doyle, giving him six touchdowns compared to one interception over the last two games. Rivers is in the midst of his best football of the season but will face a difficult matchup next Sunday against the Ravens.