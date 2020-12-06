Rivers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 285 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Rivers mark of 8.1 yards per attempt was his best in six games as he completed a masterful 77 percent of his passes. He connected with T.Y. Hilton and Jonathan Taylor for touchdowns, giving him a 7:2 TD:INT over his last three games. Rivers has also averaged 289.3 yards per game over that span and will look to continue his recent excellence in a favorable matchup with the Raiders next Sunday.