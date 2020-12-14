Rivers completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Rivers' average of 8.7 yards per attempt was his second-best of the season as he completed an impressive 68 percent of his passes. He also delivered his third game with multiple touchdowns and zero interceptions to take his TD:INT to 9:2 over the last four games. Rivers notably continued his growing rapport with T.Y. Hilton and also benefited from the team's rushing attack generating 212 yards on the day. The veteran is in full command of an offense that is finally humming and should face little resistance next Sunday against a hapless Texans defense.