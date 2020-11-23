Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Rivers is dealing with a sore toe, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "We'll see how [Rivers] responds this week," Reich noted.

The veteran quarterback managed to stay in for most of Sunday's narrow win over the Packers, but he clearly was hobbled by injury late in the game. It doesn't currently look as though Rivers is in any danger of missing time, but the extent of his participation in Wednesday's practice will be worth monitoring. Rivers has a 7:2 TD:INT in four games since Indianapolis' bye.