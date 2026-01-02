Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that the team has not yet decided whether Rivers will be active for Sunday's season finale against the Texans, and that recent practice-squad signee Seth Henigan will operate as the No.2 quarterback behind Week 18 starter Riley Leonard, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Rivers' post-retirement return for Indianapolis has officially come to an end with the team having been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Colts are opting to allocate available reps to younger signal-callers to close out the 2025 campaign. It's possible, though, that Rivers could be active in the No. 3 role or operate as the team's emergency third-string QB. Per Boyd and Jordy Fee-Platt of The Athletic, Rivers has already confirmed that he will retire for a second time after Sunday's season finale, bringing his playing career in the NFL to a permanent end.