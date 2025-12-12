Colts head coach Shane Steichen noted Friday that a decision on who will start at QB in Sunday's game against the Seahawks (between Rivers and Riley Leonard) has yet to be made, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

"We're working through that," Steichen said Friday of the team's Week 15 QB plans. Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Rivers has looked good and moved around well during practice, while Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis relays that Leonard took some starting reps this week. For his part, James Boyd of The Athletic believes that Rivers will get the nod, a notion put forth by Holder on Thursday. In any case, in order for Rivers to be available as either a starter or backup versus Seattle, he must first be elevated from the Colts' practice squad ahead of Saturday's deadline.